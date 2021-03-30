Climate change: China absent from key UK meeting

From BBC
A critical meeting on climate change, organised by the UK, appears to be the latest victim of an ongoing row with China.
Ministers from around 35 countries are due to participate in today’s summit on climate and development.
But while the US, EU, India and others are taking part, China is notable by its absence.
The UK says that China was invited to the event but is not participating.
Relations between the UK and China have deteriorated in recent weeks after angry exchanges about human rights.
Just a few days ago China imposed sanctions on nine UK citizens – including five MPs- for spreading what it called “lies and disinformation” about the country.
The move came in retaliation for measures taken by the UK government and others over human rights abuses against the Uighur Muslim minority group.
Today’s climate and development summit is being described by the UK as a “key moment” in the run up to COP26 in Glasgow later this year.
A list of invitees was published two weeks ago including China. But when the final list of participants was circulated, they were absent.
A UK COP26 spokesman said China had been invited, adding: “We look forward to working with them on climate change issues in this critical year ahead of COP26.”
When pressed on the reasons for the non-participation, no