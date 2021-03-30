Deforestation surge threatens endangered species in Tanintharyi, Myanmar

Stretching along the narrow spit of land that connects the Malay peninsula to the rest of mainland Southeast Asia, Myanmar’s Tanintharyi region is home to a confluence of animals and plants from north and south – as well as many that exist nowhere else. From endangered Malay tapirs (Tapirus indicus) and lar gibbons (Hylobates lar) to secretive geckos only recently discovered by scientists and tiny Gurney’s pittas perching on the brink of extinction, Tanintharyi’s forests are a refuge for many. While Tanintharyi is no stranger to deforestation, its remoteness and history of human conflict has meant it has experienced less habitat loss than many other parts of Myanmar. However, this comparative respite appears to have come to end. Satellite data from the University of Maryland (UMD) visualized on Global Forest Watch show deforestation is ramping up in many parts of the region, particularly in Mergui and Kawthoung districts, which encompass the southern two-thirds of Tanintharyi. UMD data show that between 2001 and 2019, Mergui and Kawthoung lost some 315,000 hectares of tree cover (3,150 square kilometers/1,216 square miles), amounting to around 15% of their tree cover. Preliminary data from UMD’s Global Analysis and Discovery (GLAD) lab suggest forest loss may be higher still in 2020 and so far in 2021. Image from Global Forest Watch. Note: although these charts describe the data as “deforestation alerts,” the dataset may also include the clearing of non-forest tree plantations. One of the parts of Tanintharyi that appears to be getting hit the hardest…This article was originally published on Mongabay

