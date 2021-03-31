Climate change: Net zero targets are ‘pie in the sky’

From BBC
Sharp divisions between the major global emitters have emerged at a series of meetings designed to make progress on climate change.
India lambasted the richer world’s carbon cutting plans, calling long term net zero targets, “pie in the sky.”
Their energy minister said poor nations want to continue using fossil fuels and the rich countries “can’t stop it”.
China meanwhile declined to attend a different climate event organised by the UK.
Trying to lead 197 countries forward on the critical global issue of climate change is not a job for the faint hearted, as the UK is currently finding out.
As president of COP26, this year’s crucial climate meeting due to take place in Glasgow in November, Britain is charged with ensuring a successful summit of world leaders and their negotiators.
To that end, the UK team have embarked on a series of meetings to find the building blocks of agreement, so that the world keeps the temperature targets agreed in Paris in 2015 within reach.
To have a decent chance of keeping the increase in global temperature under 1.5C – which is now considered as the gateway to dangerous warming – carbon emissions need to reach net zero by 2050.
Nat zero refers to balancing out any greenhouse gas emissions produced by industry, transport or other sources by removing an equivalent amount from the atmosphere.
A range of major carbon-producing countries, including the