COP26: Government has ‘no plans’ to delay climate summit

The government has said there are no plans to postpone a crucial climate change summit, despite reports it could be delayed for a second time.
The UN meeting in Glasgow was due to take place in 2020, but was rescheduled for November this year.
Sky News reported that concerns over the worsening Covid pandemic in parts of the world could force organisers to delay or radically change it.
The event could be pushed back to 2022, the channel said.
Sources in Downing Street and the Scottish administration were adamant that no decision had been made on a further delay to the conference.
However, the BBC understands that a final decision on whether to delay or move ahead with the summit will be taken within the next few weeks – though not before this weekend.
“We are working all-out on the basis that this will be an ‘in-person’ conference,” one source insisted.
Any decision on the future of the summit would be made in conjunction with the United Nations, as well as the Scottish government.
Sky News reported that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was battling to ensure the flagship conference was held face-to-face by ensuring participants are vaccinated and subjected to a robust testing regime.
But the global roll-out of vaccinations has been disappointing.
Last year, the decision to delay the meeting – because of Covid – was taken in May.
