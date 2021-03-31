In Brazil, palm oil is being grown sustainably via agroforestry

A recent investigation by Mongabay demonstrated that oil palm plantations in the Amazon do not appear to be ‘green’ as the Brazilian government terms them, but rather are associated with deforestation and rampant use of chemical herbicides and pesticides. Our reporter documented that in the municipality of Tomé-Açu in the northern Amazon state of Pará, an Indigenous community’s health has declined with the arrival of one such plantation, which began planting and spraying oil palms in direct proximity to their homes, with no buffer zone. But are chemicals needed to grow oil palms profitably on farms? Mongabay contacted Andrew Miccolis, a researcher from the same area of Pará and country coordinator for World Agroforestry (known also by its acronym ICRAF) to find out. He is part of a group studying the incorporation of this useful oil crop into agroforestry systems, where woody perennial and annual crops are grown together so that the various plants benefit each other while providing habitat for wildlife, building soil and water tables, and sequestering carbon. A joint research project was started here in 2008 with questions like this in mind, when Miccolis says that cosmetics company Natura joined with Embrapa (the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation), and Tomé-Açu Mixed Agricultural Cooperative (CAMTA, a cooperative of agroforestry farmers in Pará), to test the feasibility of oil palm agroforestry systems at three demonstration sites. They called it the SAF Dendê project. In 2017, World Agroforestry joined these partners to form an alliance supported by the U.S. Agency for…This article was originally published on Mongabay

