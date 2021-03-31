Logging company moves into intact Gabon forest as village fights to save it

A forestry company in Gabon has built new roads to log a forest in the northeastern province of Ogooué-Ivindo. Villagers had applied to the government last August to reclassify this valuable forest as a protected area, and say they are alarmed by the company’s rapid advance while they wait for a formal response. Rural communities in this area rely on local forests for fishing, hunting and gathering. These livelihoods and the wildlife populations they depend on are increasingly threatened by mining, intensive logging, and poaching for the illegal ivory trade and unregulated commercial hunting for bushmeat. A massive increase in logging by foreign companies over the last decade — around 40 companies hold logging concessions covering most of the area — and associated road building has opened access to formerly intact forests and razed local ecosystems. In response, three Ogooué-Ivindo villages have taken steps to protect the environment and their way of life. The villages of Latta, Ebessi, and Massaha have established management plans to regulate hunting practices and delineate informal protected reserves in their forests. Map of a proposed 11,300–hectare (27,900-acre) protected area south of the village of Massaha. This forest is currently part of TBNI’s UFG-2 concession: subsection “AAC 2018”, which overlaps with the hunting management territory of the neighbouring village of Latta, was logged in 2020. Image supplied. Massaha village: the first Gabonese community to apply to the government to declare its forest a protected area With logging rapidly expanding, the village of Massaha, 56 kilometers (35…This article was originally published on Mongabay

