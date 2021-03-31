Madagascar: Businesses drive disappearance of a wetland ‘reed forest’

LAKE ALAOTRA, Madagascar — Madagascar’s environment minister, Baomiavotse Vahinala Raharinirina, celebrated World Wetlands Day last month by planting native reeds and sedges along the shore of sprawling Lake Alaotra in the country’s central highlands. The plants’ tufted tops waved high above the heads of students, officials and local residents as they carried them across the marsh and joined the minister in settling them, one by one, into the mucky ground. The planting on Feb. 2, which covered 4 hectares (10 acres), was an attempt to revitalize a tiny portion of the lake’s marshland that people call the “reed forest” in Malagasy. Rice agriculture, overfishing, introduced species and siltation due to upland deforestation have all contributed to the striking decline of a wetland the minister described in a Facebook post the next day as being among the largest and most ecologically important not just in Madagascar, but in all of Africa. “Unfortunately, this marsh is now completely destroyed and Lake Alaotra is drying up,” she wrote. “Many species of Alaotra are endangered.” Despite layers of legal protection and conservation programming, sources say much of the destruction is being perpetuated by businesses involved in rice growing and fishing and by widespread defiance of protective laws. Local people are keenly feeling the lake’s decline, though, and a commitment to protecting it, along with some success stories, persist in pockets around its shores. Schoolchildren, along with Madagascar’s environment minister (in sunglasses), Baomiavotse Vahinala Raharinirina, prepare to plant sedges to restore a degraded section of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

