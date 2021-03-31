Only 6.5% of global forests are adequately protected, study finds

As Earth continues to lose forests and biodiversity, many have called for an expansion of protected areas. But protected status is not a silver bullet. Designating land as a protected area (PA) reduces, but does not stop, deforestation, according to a study published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution, which found that rates of deforestation are 41% lower in PAs compared to non-PAs. “Unfortunately, our research shows that protected areas rarely if ever do more than slow down deforestation,” said Christopher Wolf, the lead author of the study and a postdoctoral researcher at Oregon State University’s College of Forestry. “It’s clearly not enough just to call a forest area ‘protected’ and assume that it really is. When you look at conservation effectiveness, you can’t simply rely on the amount of officially protected land as a metric. Nearly one-third of all protected areas are actually under intense human pressure.” Oil palm plantation in Malaysia. Image by Rhett A. Butler/Mongabay. In a first-of-its-kind comprehensive analysis, Wolf and colleagues used the World Database on Protected Areas along with maps of forest change to examine rates of forest loss across 5.3 million square kilometers (2 million square miles) of protected land in 63 countries between 2001 and 2018. The rates of forest loss in PAs were compared to the rate of forest loss in non-PA control areas with similar elevation, slope, proximity to densely populated areas, and other characteristics. The researchers also created indices to quantify how effectively countries are protecting land in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

