Science cuts could see experts leave UK, warns Nobel laureate

“Catastrophic” cuts to the UK’s science budget could result in top scientists leaving the country, a Nobel laureate has warned.
Sir Paul Nurse also said science was crucial to the UK’s reputation overseas and for dealing with climate change.
Scientists are concerned the UK’s domestic science budget will have to foot a bill that has arisen as part of the UK’s Brexit deal with the EU.
The UK science funding body might have to absorb a cost of £2bn a year.
This would have to come from an investment budget, administered by the funding organisation UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), of £9bn in 2020/21. Such a large bill would necessarily result in immediate cuts to research programmes it has already agreed to fund.
“Some of the cuts we have been hearing about would be catastrophic, even existential,” said Sir Paul, who is chief executive and director of the Francis Crick Institute in London, and was awarded a Nobel Prize for his work on proteins that control cell division.
“It will drive scientists elsewhere, it will destroy networks, it will damage the UK’s soft power… to make connections throughout the world, which is of course another policy of government. None of this makes any sense.”
UKRI acts as an umbrella body for nine councils which oversee specialised areas, such as the Medical Research Council and Innovate UK.
But there are concerns UKRI might now have to cover the cost of the UK participating in a key EU research programme, Horizon Europe.
