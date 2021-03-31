Sewage discharged into rivers 400,000 times in 2020

From BBC
Water companies discharged raw sewage into rivers in England more than 400,000 times in 2020, according to new figures published by the Environment Agency.
Untreated effluent, including human waste, wet wipes and condoms, was released into waterways for more than three million hours last year.
Sir James Bevan, chief executive of the Environment Agency, said that his organisation was “working actively with the water companies to ensure overflows are properly controlled”.
He also said that the harm they do to the environment needed to be stopped.
But the Rivers Trust, an organisation which campaigns to protect river environments in England and Wales, said: “This is a shocking volume of untreated contaminated wastewater reaching our rivers and shows that our current approach and infrastructure, managing storm water in particular, needs a radical overhaul.”
The Environment Agency allows water utilities to release sewage into rivers and streams after extreme weather events such as prolonged heavy rain.
This protects properties from flooding and prevents sewage from backing up into streets and homes.
The agency says that overflows are “not a sign that the system is faulty”, and that they are “a necessary part of the existing sewerage system.”
Campaigners have argued for greater investment in the capacity of sewage systems to cope with heavy demand during extreme weather events, which may be becoming more frequent because of climate change.
United Utilities, which operates in the north west, had the longest duration of spills.
Water UK, which represents the water companies said: “A total of £1.1bn is being