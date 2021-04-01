Cerrado’s maned wolves, squeezed by humans, may be picking up mange from dogs

It was 11:30 in the morning on Feb. 4 this year. A gray sky threatened heavy rains. Everything was calm as usual at the front gate of the Brejão Farm, about 10 kilometers (6 miles) from Arceburgo, a town of 10,000 in Brazil’s Minas Gerais state. Luiz Máximo Gonçalves Filho, 53, was wrapping up his shift as a security guard. “I saw an animal approaching, but there was something wrong with it,” he told Mongabay. “When it got closer, I could see it was a maned wolf, but without a hair on its body.” A few hours later, at 2:30 p.m., the maned wolf reappeared. The rain was now falling hard. Gonçalves Filho was alerted to it by a flock of stork-like seriema birds, which started running away. “I looked down the road and saw the hairless wolf again. I ran to get my cellphone and started filming it.” Slowly and cautiously, the animal, which Gonçalves Filho says was likely a female, crossed into the farm and disappeared. He never saw it again. The town of Arceburgo sits in the transition zone between the lush Atlantic Forest and the dry Cerrado. It’s not uncommon to find animals native to both biomes here, including the maned wolf (Chrysocyon brachyurus). “We’ve seen them here on the farm a few times,” Gonçalves Filho said. “They usually come at night to get some sort of leftover food. I’m sure I had seen this same wolf about three weeks before, but she had fur then.”…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay