Mongabay’s What To Watch list for April 2021

March was a big month for Mongabay video, and we want to share some of the highlights from our latest global coverage. If you’re looking for what to watch in April to catch up on the environment and conservation space, this list can help you get started. Every month, we’ll provide you a list of the best of Mongabay’s video coverage from the previous month (and you won’t need a Netflix, Prime or Disney+ subscription to watch these). We published a video on a conflict between Indigenous communities and two palm oil companies in Brazil. The video was the result of an investigation that was carried out over more than a year which shows how some of the same issues the palm oil industry is infamous for in Southeast Asia are emerging in the Brazilian Amazon. This video was part of our continued coverage (that you can watch here) of how Indigenous communities have seen a rise in land grabbing since Jair Bolsonaro became president. As part of our coverage of animal conservation, we published an animated video explaining the conundrum conservationists face in their effort to save the critically endangered Sumatran rhino. You can watch our other animated video on Sumatran rhino conservation here. Subscribe to our YouTube channel to make sure you never miss a video, and in the meantime here are more videos to add to your watchlist: Captive breeding of the critically endangered Sumatran rhino poses challenges The critically endangered Sumatran rhino is now found only…This article was originally published on Mongabay

