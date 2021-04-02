Deforestation rises in Colombia’s Chiribiquete National Park as cattle invade

For the past several years, the Colombian Amazon has been hit harder by deforestation than any other region in the country, according to the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology, and Environmental Studies (IDEAM). The institute’s 2020 report found that 158,894 hectares (about 1,589 square kilometers or 613 sq miles) were deforested in Colombia in 2019. Of that forest loss, 98,256 hectares (about 983 sq km or 380 sq mi), or 62%, occurred in the Amazon. Sources say important protected natural areas in the region are being strongly affected by the felling and burning of trees. According to IDEAM’s annual report, 7% of the total deforestation in Colombia in 2019 was located within natural national parks, and authorities are particularly concerned about four protected areas: Tinigua (with 6,527 hectares [16,128 acres] deforested), Sierra de la Macarena (with 2,173 hectares [5,370 acres] deforested), Chiribiquete (with 820 hectares [2,025 acres] deforested), and Paramillo (with 806 hectares [1,992 acres] deforested). According to IDEAM’s latest early detection report, which analyzed forest loss between April and June 2020, 40.7% of recorded tree cover loss alerts were in the Amazon. Satellite from the University of Maryland indicate high deforestation trends are continuing in 2021. A fire inside Chiribiquete National Park (image captured Feb. 11, 2021) burned areas that had recently been deforested. Image courtesy of Planet (SkySat). One of the Colombian Amazon’s most affected protected areas is Chiribiquete National Park, situated in the municipality of San Vicente del Caguán in the department of Caquetá. San Vicente del Caguán…This article was originally published on Mongabay

