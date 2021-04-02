Drinking coffee in the U.S.? Worry about forests in Vietnam, study says

Consumption patterns, especially in wealthier countries, are eating away at forests in some of the world’s most biodiverse regions. In the U.S., the thirst for coffee drives forest loss in central Vietnam, a landmark study that tracks the drivers of deforestation across borders found. Germany’s demand for cocoa is linked to forest loss in Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana, while Japan’s demand for agricultural products like cotton fuels deforestation in coastal Tanzania. “Before this paper, there was no global map of deforestation footprint,” Nguyen Tien Hoang, first author of the paper, told Mongabay. “We focus on two questions: first, which deforestation hotspot is driven by which consumer country and second, which forest ecosystem are the top targets of the global supply chain.” The concept of ecological footprint springs from the idea that the movement of goods across borders embodies the flow of raw materials and ecosystem services too. The paper foregrounds international trade as a culprit for deforestation, in addition to economic development and expanding populations. The analysis stitches together high-resolution deforestation data from across the world with commodity production and trade. Armed with this analysis, the researchers calculated the cost of this consumption in terms of trees lost. Overall, demand in the G-7 wealthiest countries — the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan — is responsible for the loss of nearly four trees per year per person, the paper in Nature Ecology & Evolution estimated. “Of these countries, for Japan, UK, France, Germany, and Italy, 90% of their deforestation…This article was originally published on Mongabay

