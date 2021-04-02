Exposing organized crime in the Amazon: Q&A with Robert Muggah of the Igarapé Institute

Mongabay caught up with Igarapé Institute co-founder Robert Muggah this week to discuss Ecocrime, a new data visualization platform that combines visual storytelling with access to raw data on environmental crime in the Amazon. This interview has been edited for style and clarity. Mongabay: What prompted you to create the platform? Robert Muggah: The Amazon is facing a catastrophic tipping point. Levels of deforestation and degradation – most of it illegal – are accelerating. Global attention to it is episodic at best. The COVID-19 crisis has reduced visibility of the issue, especially as governments, business and civil societies are preoccupied with their own challenges. The Igarape Institute is determined to ensure there is a more regular drumbeat of information available about the range of environmental crimes that are being committed in the region. With more transparency, we hope to strengthen accountability and action to pull the Amazon back from the brink. There are still tremendous knowledge gaps when it comes to environmental crime in the Amazon. Many governments, businesses and advocacy groups are focused on just one part of a very complex problem. Understanding the ways in which different types of crimes – land grabbing, illegal logging, wildcat mining, the wildlife trade – and the networks that sustain them is a first step. Recognizing the different types of illegalities occurring at every stage of the criminal supply chain is no less important. The Institute has drawn on a combination of remote sensing tools and investigative research to help present data…This article was originally published on Mongabay

