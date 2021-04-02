Garden centres ‘failing to stop peat sales’

From BBC
Leading garden retailers are still failing to stop the sale of peat in compost despite pressure from the government and campaigners.
The Wildlife Trusts said only one of 20 retailers contacted said it would eliminate peat from its shelves this year.
The restoration of peatlands is a key part of the government’s strategy to mitigate the impact of climate change.
Highly absorbent, it also helps with flood prevention.
However, one peat producer told the BBC that since lockdown there had been a surge in interest in gardening. Demand for peat was “unprecedented” and there was currently no viable alternative.
About 10 years ago, the UK government drew up a voluntary agreement for retailers to phase out sales of peat.
Peatlands are a carbon “sink”, which means they soak up carbon dioxide helping combat human-driven climate change.
According to the Wildlife Trusts’ survey, many retailers offer peat-free composts, but only two have set a date for ending peat sales. Travis Perkins plans to go 100% peat-free this year. Wickes intends to phase out peat by 2025.
B&Q, Hillier and the Blue Diamond group of garden centres said they were committed to phasing out peat, but gave no date. Asda, Lidl and others have set themselves targets to reduce sales, but not yet to end them.
When peatland is drained and dug up, instead of taking up carbon it emits carbon. Craig Bennett, chief executive of The Wildlife Trusts, commented: