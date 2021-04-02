Mustard gas among toxic waste in Wales’ old landfill sites

From BBC
Shareclose
Toxic waste including mustard gas is buried among more than 1,500 disused landfill sites across Wales.
Environmental campaigners Greenpeace branded the 1,572 locations “ticking time bombs”.
Natural Resources Wales (NRW) data reveals hundreds of the sites contain hazardous waste and only a few dozen are protectively lined.
The organisation said it worked with councils to ensure old landfills were not a pollution risk.
Its data showed landfill lies beneath homes, leisure centres, hospitals, parkland and alongside rivers.
Dr Paul Johnston of Greenpeace’s Exeter University science unit said: “Many of these landfill sites are ticking time bombs.
“There’s a huge variety of problems out there, ranging from asbestos to PCBs to radioactive material, to more recent chemicals like PFOA and pesticide waste that has been dumped in a large number of locations.”
PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls) were banned in 1986, having been used since the 1920s as cooling and
Read the full article
Related Posts
-
Empowering Indigenous peoples crucial to climate, biodiversity crises: Study
-
Dinosaur-killing asteroid strike gave rise to Amazon rainforest
-
Exposing organized crime in the Amazon: Q&A with Robert Muggah of the Igarapé Institute
-
Rare captive-bred crocodiles develop new, ‘odd’ habits in Philippine wild