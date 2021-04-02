Rare captive-bred crocodiles develop new, ‘odd’ habits in Philippine wild

SIARGAO, Philippines — The southern Philippines is home to the world’s rarest and most endangered crocodile species: the freshwater Philippine crocodile (Crocodylus mindorensis). After decades of sliding toward extinction, things may be turning around for the species, as experts make new discoveries about its behavior that could impact its conservation and repopulation in the wild. In 2013, three dozen captive-bred Philippine crocodiles were reintroduced to a new habitat on the island of Siargao in the southwestern Philippines. Eight years on, conservationists have discovered a behavior never before observed among this shy species: These rare crocs can climb steep hills. Conservationists have discovered that these rare crocodiles can climb steep hills. Image courtesy of Rainier I. Manalo and team. “These crocodiles can climb to as high as 16 meters [52 feet] or about more than two-story house equivalent and with 50 degrees steep slope limestone wall,” said Rainier I. Manalo, marine biologist and program head for crocodile research at the conservation outfit Crocodylus Porosus Philippines Incorporated (CPPI). “This is the first time that anyone has recorded and observed this behavior which is very unusual.” The discovery could help experts better understand how the species can be better protected and repopulated in the wild, Manalo said. It comes at a crucial time, as efforts are intensifying to breed the species in captivity and rewild zoo-born juveniles. Past studies into crocodile behavior suggest the species bury themselves deeper into the mud or crevices near the water line to stay cool during the dry season…This article was originally published on Mongabay

