Seal Alliance asks walkers to give the animals space as lockdown eases

The government-backed campaign urges people to keep dogs on a lead when seals might be present, never to feed the marine mammals and take all litter home.

Female seals are heavily pregnant during the summer, the Sea Alliance says, and getting too close or disturbing them could lead to seals stampeding on rocks, which can prove fatal to both mother and pup.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said: "Seals are one of our most iconic marine mammals. They can be found along our coastline around the UK and we must do all that we can to protect them.