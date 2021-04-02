Then and now: Rising temperatures threaten corals

From BBC
In our monthly feature, Then and Now, we reveal some of the ways that planet Earth has been changing against the backdrop of a warming world. Here, we look at coral bleaching, and how warming waters are threatening the survival of a true wonder of the seas.
Coral reefs are hives of activity in the ocean, where many different species can be found. Scientists refer to such zones as biodiversity hotspots.
Although reefs take up less than 1% of the area covered by ocean, they are estimated to be home to more than a third of life under the waves.
The Ocean Agency
Yet they too face an uncertain future as a result of a warming world. Scientists list climate change as the main cause of damage to the world’s reefs.
Corals can’t tolerate very high temperatures, so as ocean water warms, they effectively become “sick”. Thermal stress of this kind can lead to the coral becoming bleached, meaning they lose their striking colours and turn white or very pale.
Coral can survive bleaching events, but in this state they are also more likely to die.
An episode of bleaching and high coral mortality hit reefs in American Samoa, an island nation in the Pacific Ocean, back in 2015.
A US team of