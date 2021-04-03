Wally the Walrus: Fears for safety as Tenby tourists get ‘too close’

From BBC
Thousands of miles from home Wally is more used to a quieter life, away from humans, in the Arctic.
But, after straying unusually far south into Tenby, Pembrokeshire, the walrus has become a bit of a tourist attraction for visitors over Easter.
Now authorities are asking them to leave Wally in peace, after reports of jet skiers, surfers and paddle boarders “disturbing” him by getting too close.
Conservation groups have urged people to “enjoy him from a distance”.
They have been keeping a close eye on the mammal, who has been nicknamed Wally ever since he was first spotted on the Welsh cliffs.
The walrus is believed to have arrived from the Arctic on an ice floe, and was initially seen off County Kerry earlier this month, before he ended up on the Welsh coast.
It was first seen in Wales on rocks near Broad Haven South beach before heading to Tenby, and had spent a few days on the RNLI slipway, with lifeboat crews keeping people away from it.
In a statement, authorities warned the public to leave Wally alone, as the sunshine draws crowds to the area.
The statement, issued by the RSPCA, Tenby’s