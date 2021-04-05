In Malaysia, the fate of a peat forest hinges on a powerful state official

Selangor, on the western coast of peninsular Malaysia is the country’s most populous and prosperous state as well as one of its most highly urbanized. Amid this sprawl, just 25 kilometers (15 miles) south of central Kuala Lumpur, lies the Kuala Langat North Forest Reserve (KLNFR), a rich peatland forest home to more than 2,000 Indigenous people as well as rare species like the meranti bunga hardwood tree, the Malayan sun bear and Langat red fighting fish. Originally gazetted as a customary forest reserve in 1927, the KLNFR area covered at least 7,000 hectares (17,300 acres) at the time. Despite this protected status, urban development projects have diminished the original forest cover by 90%. Now, the Selangor state government has put much of the remaining forest in the crosshairs. In February 2020, the Selangor Forest Department placed notices in local newspapers announcing its intention to degazette 931 hectares (2,300 acres) of what remains of the KLNFR, to allow a “mixed development project.” Two companies had submitted proposals for the site: the state-run Menteri Besar Incorporation (MBI) along with a private real estate firm, Titian Jutaria. The plan drew immediate criticism from local Indigenous people, environmental organizations and political figures, including Xavier Jayakumar, Malaysia’s minister for water, land and natural resources from 2018-2020, and currently a member of the national parliament. Petitions against the plan to strip protections for the forest have gathered more than 100,000 signatures. While the full details of the planned development project remain unknown, the Selangor state government…This article was originally published on Mongabay

