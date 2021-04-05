Java’s mangroves pay a high price for stopping plastic flowing out to sea

Celine van Bijsterveldt and her team had traveled to Central Java’s mangrove forests to investigate efforts to restore them. But when the researchers saw plastic trash strewn throughout the swamps, ensnaring roots and shrouding branches, they were instead compelled to examine its toll on the trees. “It’s a crazy amount of plastic,” said van Bijsterveldt, a doctoral candidate at Utrecht University and NIOZ Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research, and the lead author of the resulting paper in Science of The Total Environment. “You just couldn’t ignore it.” Although mangroves adapt to plastic debris, too much can kill them. Scientists worry that its continued accumulation could endanger these forests and the ecological and human communities depending on them. This concern is especially pressing in Indonesia, home to almost one-quarter of the world’s mangrove ecosystems and to highly acute plastic litter and mangrove destruction. Plastic lies atop mangrove roots on the forest floor. Image by Celine van Bijsterveldt. Van Bijsterveldt and her colleagues analyzed the plastic’s prevalence and effect on mangrove growth and survival in Demak, a town on Java’s northern coast. In addition to field observations, they conducted a six-week experiment to determine how plastic cover affects trees’ root growth, stress and survival. The investigators counted an average of 27 plastic articles per square meter, mostly from local areas, carpeting up to 50% of the mangrove floor. Ground core samples indicated that plastic often sat stuck in top sediment layers, causing lengthy low-oxygen conditions. As expected, trees totally buried in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay