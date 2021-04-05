Palm oil waste is latest item declared non-hazardous by Indonesia

JAKARTA — The Indonesian government’s decision to categorize the palm oil industry’s solid waste as non-hazardous has triggered environmental concerns. The industry uses huge volumes of a powdered clay called bleaching earth to refine the clarity of palm oil and remove any odors. After the refining process, the spent bleaching earth, or SBE, retains some amount of residual oil — as high as 40% — and must be disposed of carefully to prevent it leaching into the soil or water table, or catching fire. As such, since 2014 SBE has been categorized as hazardous waste, with clearly defined protocols for treating and disposing of it. This past February, however, the government declared that SBE with oil content of less than 3% is no longer considered hazardous waste. The problem with this, activists say, is that poor monitoring of Indonesia’s palm oil industry — the world’s biggest — means companies can get away with dumping SBE that has higher oil content, and therefore poses great environmental and safety hazards. “This will increase the risk because we no longer know the content of the [SBE] waste and how much is the likelihood of it being discharged into the environment,” said Nur Hidayati, executive director of the Indonesian Forum for the Environment (Walhi), the country’s biggest green NGO. “[When] it’s considered non-hazardous waste, the process [to obtain permission for] disposal could be the same as for other waste,” she added. “It can be disposed of in nature just by meeting the standard, without…This article was originally published on Mongabay

