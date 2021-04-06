Beef giant JBS vows to go deforestation-free — 14 years from now

JBS, the largest animal protein producer on Earth, made headlines last week with a commitment to achieve zero deforestation across its global supply chain by 2035 and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040. The Brazilian meatpacking company congratulated itself as “the first major company in its sector to set a net-zero target.” But to experienced industry observers, this announcement is hardly cause for celebration. “JBS has just promised at least 14 more years of forest destruction,” said Sarah Lake in an interview. Lake is vice-president and global director for Latin America at Mighty Earth, a global NGO that runs environmental campaigns. According to Mighty Earth’s Soy and Cattle Deforestation Tracker, the first of its kind, JBS is linked to 42,538 hectares (105,114 acres) of deforested land in the two years since March 2019, with half of that area classified as possibly illegal. (Some deforestation is legal in Brazil.) Mighty Earth’s tracker links cases of large-scale land use conversion to major soy traders and meatpackers that have until now found it easy to evade accountability for forest destruction. In partnership with Aidenvironment, the tracker scores companies out of 100 points, with 1 being the worst and 100 being the best rating. JBS has the distinction of having, by a wide margin, the most unfavorable rating of the 10 companies tracked: just 1/100. The next-largest beef supply companies, Minerva and Marfrig, also from Brazil, have scores of 46/100 and 40/100 respectively. “The climate is changing now. Forests are burning today. That JBS…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay