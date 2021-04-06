City drivers ‘should think twice’ before buying SUVs

From BBC
Shareclose
Drivers in crowded cities should think twice before buying a big SUV, says the head of a motoring organisation.
Steve Gooding, from the RAC Foundation, said: “We should all choose the right vehicle for the right trip to cut the size of our carbon footprint.
“It is right to question if suburban drivers need a car capable of ploughing over rivers, across fields and up steep hills just to pop to the shops.”
His comments come as research confirms most SUVs are bought by urban drivers.
It shows that large SUVs – often known as Chelsea tractors – are indeed most prevalent in places such as Chelsea. They face complaints from other road users – especially during the school run.
The report from the think-tank New Weather Institute said: “The numbers stand up long-held suspicions that these vehicles ostensibly designed for off-road are actually marketed successfully to urban users where their big size and higher pollution levels are a worse problem.”
The report says:
The report says areas where SUV owners dominate are