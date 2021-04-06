Leeds Bradford Airport development plan ruling delayed

From BBC
A £150m proposal to redevelop Leeds Bradford Airport has been delayed to allow Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick more time to consider it.
Plans to demolish existing buildings and build a new terminal were approved by Leeds City Council in February.
But that decision was referred to the government after objectors said it would contribute to climate change.
The government said it needed time to allow for “proper consideration” of requests for the plan to be called in.
A date for a final decision has not been set, but the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has put in place an order which prevents Leeds City Council from granting planning permission without special authorisation.
Leeds Bradford Airport said the new terminal was not an expansion as it could already expand passenger numbers with its existing facilities.
It added that the replacement building would be a more efficient and sustainable development helping it to achieve its carbon net-zero goals by 2023.
A spokesman for Leeds Bradford Airport said: “We acknowledge the deadline extension and hope the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government will uphold Leeds City Council’s approval for our replacement terminal, which will deliver thousands of new jobs and support the region’s economy.”
The airport estimates the project will support 12,650 permanent jobs across the Leeds City Region, as well as creating 850 construction-related jobs.
Environmental campaigners Greenpeace said the delay was a sign the government was “starting to clock the catastrophic impacts of this proposed