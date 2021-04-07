‘Exciting’ Stone Age discoveries in the Cairngorms

From BBC
New research has uncovered rare evidence of people living in Scotland’s mountains after the end of the last Ice Age.
Archaeologists found stone tools and traces of firepits and possible shelters in Deeside in the Cairngorms.
Finds from the Mesolithic period, also known as the Middle Stone Age, are rare and usually made in lowland areas.
Archaeologists describe the evidence in the Cairngorms as “exciting”.
The research, published in the Proceedings of the Prehistoric Society, adds to existing evidence from a handful of other upland sites.
These include on the mountain Ben Lawers in Perthshire and at locations in Lanarkshire and Dumfries.
Evidence for those who lived in Scotland after the end of the last Ice Age can be hard to find, say archaeologists.
The population at the time was low and the communities of hunter-gatherers were “mobile, moving around and living off the land”.
They did not build permanent monuments and their homes were usually temporary.
What traces of their lives that can be found often amounts to a handful of tiny stone tools, such as flints, and discoloured soil “that hint at an ancient hearth or the stance of a shelter”.
Because this evidence has long been buried over time, the “easiest” locations for archaeologists to search are along sea-eroded coastlines or on farmland where farm work can bring buried the evidence closer to the surface.
While archaeologists have long