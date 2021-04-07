Mongabay’s most popular articles in March 2021

During the month of March, Mongabay published more than 400 stories, which attracted nearly 11 million pageviews, across its bureaus. Here’s a look at the ten most visited on the global English site during the month. Interviews and camera trap-related stories accounted for half of the top ten. Note: the traffic data presented below is only for the month of March and therefore doesn’t include traffic in prior months for stories published earlier than March. Banner image of a melanistic jaguar in Panama, courtesy of Kaminando—Habitat Connectivity Initiative. Rare black jaguars caught on camera in Panama (3/12/21) Written by Yvette Sierra Praeli – 118,883 pageviews Two melanistic jaguars have been documented by camera traps in Panama’s Mamoní Valley. Researcher Kimberly Craighead with the Kaminando—Habitat Connectivity Initiative working there says they have identified 15 individual jaguars in the area, which is covered in primary and secondary forest. In addition to the two melanistic animals there, the team knows of three others elsewhere in Panama. Melanism is thought to be caused by habitat characteristics, particularly humidity: studies indicate that it occurs more frequently in humid forests. “Securing Indigenous guardianship of vital ecosystems”: Q&A with Nia Tero CEO Peter Seligmann (2/23/21) Written by Rhett A. Butler – 65,807 pageviews One of the dominant trends in conservation over the past 20 years has been growing recognition of the contributions Indigenous peoples have made toward conservationists’ goals of protecting biodiversity, wild places, and ecosystem functions. This view is a departure from historical conservation approaches, which…This article was originally published on Mongabay

