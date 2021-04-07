Reveling in complexity: Remembering a man who ‘truly lived’ conservation (commentary)

Earlier this year, the world lost a conservationist who lived and breathed sustainability and conservation, Michael “Elmo” Drilling. Born and raised in Buffalo, NY, Mr. Drilling worked for the Peace Corps, USAID, and People Resources and Conservation Foundation, and his work took him from the jungles of Kalimantan in Indonesian Borneo, to the swamps of Mindanao in the Philippines, and to Vietnam and beyond. He specialized in agroforestry work, and he liked nothing more than to share his knowledge with local people in rural Southeast Asia. When I met him first for lunch in 2017 Elmo was in his 60s and his hair was thinning and gray, but he had the strongest handshake I had ever felt, and the most powerful-looking forearms. He had a gentle and charming demeanor and just as the waitress was about to take away my plate of wing bones, Elmo said that he wanted to keep them and bring them home to make broth out of them. Surprised but impressed, she put them in a plastic bag for him. Elmo said he wasted nothing, and no food scraps ever entered his rubbish bin; it all went to composting—a process of recycling organic materials—a subject he brought up every time we met. And so it rang true for me when later Fernando Potess, a long-time colleague and friend of Elmo, quipped: “Elmo doesn’t just talk conservation—he lives it.” In fact, Elmo had set up compost systems at his wife’s family’s home in Java as well as…This article was originally published on Mongabay

