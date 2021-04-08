As Brazil’s military pulls out of the Amazon, its legacy is in question

A military operation against environmental violations in the Brazilian Amazon is coming to a close this month after nearly two years, But the show of force, backed by $71 million in funding, has had no meaningful results and leaves the region vulnerable to the pressures of economic development, experts say. Operation Green Brazil was launched in August 2019 in response to the widespread fires in the Amazon that year. It was extended in May 2020, and again at the start of February, with President Jair Bolsonaro subordinating federal environmental agencies to the military’s authority throughout the campaign. Following the latest extension, Vice President Hamilton Mourão announced the operation would come to an end on April 30. He added that the scope of law enforcement actions will be narrowed down. “We found that 70% of deforestation or environmental crimes occur in 11 municipalities that we listed as priority areas,” Mourão said. Authorities have long known this. A list of those priority areas for protection can be found in the records of a lawsuit filed by the Federal Prosecution Service (MPF) in April 2020 and seen by Mongabay. In other words, the information cited this year by Mourão was already publicly available a month before the military operation was first extended in May last year. The prosecutors’ list identifies areas such as São Félix do Xingu municipality, in Pará state, which has the highest level of greenhouse gas emissions in the country as a result of deforestation. Other priority areas include municipalities…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay