Climate change: Electric trucks ‘can compete with diesel ones’

The view that battery-powered heavy goods lorries can’t compete with diesel is being challenged by new research.
It had been felt that the extra batteries needed for freight would make electric vehicles too expensive.
But a new study says that if fast charging networks are built for trucks, then they can beat diesel in terms of cost.
With fast charging, the bigger the vehicle, the greater the advantage for electric, say researchers.
In the UK, and around the world, there’s a strong shift among consumers towards electric-powered cars.
Figures for March in the UK saw sales of battery electric and plug-in hybrid cars reach 14% of the market.
When it comes to pure electric vehicles, Western Europe is the global hotspot with over 700,000 battery-powered cars sold in 2020.
But it is a different story when moving heavy freight.
For climate change, this is an important issue. Around 7% of global carbon emissions are generated by heavy transportation trucks.
While Tesla and other manufacturers have taken small steps into this market, critics argue that they will struggle to be cost-competitive with diesel.
Adding extra batteries to carry the bigger loads just doesn’t add up financially is the view.
But this new study from the Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI), says that we are looking at the issue the wrong way