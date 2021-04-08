Is Netflix’s Seaspiracy film right about fishing damaging oceans?

From BBC
A documentary about the fishing industry’s impact on sea life and the oceans has caused a lot of debate.
Many viewers have been saying they will no longer eat fish after watching the film, and expressed shock at the industrial scale of fishing.
Others have argued it oversimplifies a complex issue – many communities depend on fishing for their livelihoods and for food, and are in fact practising sustainable catching methods.
We looked into some of the main claims in the Seaspiracy film on Netflix.
“If current fishing trends continue, we will see virtually empty oceans by the year 2048,” says Ali Tabrizi, the film’s director and narrator.
The claim originally comes from a 2006 study – and the film refers to a New York Times article from that time, with the headline “Study Sees ‘Global Collapse’ of Fish Species”.
However, the study’s lead author is doubtful about using its findings to come to conclusions today.
“The 2006 paper is now 15 years old and most of the data in it is almost 20 years old,” Prof Boris Worm, of Dalhousie University, told the BBC. “Since then, we have seen increasing efforts in many regions to rebuild depleted fish populations.”
There are plenty of examples of overfished stocks, the catching of unwanted fish, and habitat loss, as well as issues with pollution and climate change, says Prof Worm.
But he points out there are also “countless efforts under way to repair the damage that