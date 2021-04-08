Secrets of gorilla communication laid bare

From BBC
Shareclose
The bigger a male gorilla, the better he is at beating his chest to signal to friends and foe just how powerful he is, scientists have confirmed.
The impressive drumming sound is, as suspected, a measure of size and strength, a new study shows.
Females tune into the patter of hands on chest when sizing up a mate, while males are warned off picking a fight.
Researchers say it’s a powerful means of communication in the dense tropical forest where gorillas live.
The chest beating, performed by adult males, known as silverbacks for their saddle of greying hair, can be heard over one kilometre away.
“For a long time now we’ve assumed it’s some kind of showing off of how powerful they are, and they do this towards males and females,” says Edward Wright of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany.
“Towards males to say, ‘Look, I’m big and strong, don’t mess with me,’ and to the females, ‘Look I’m pretty big and strong, maybe you want to choose me as a mate.’
“For the first time we can really be certain that, yes, body size is conveyed in these chest beats and the chest beat is an honest signal of body size.”
In gorilla society, groups are normally made up of one male and a number of females. Females may move between groups, with males competing for their attentions.
As far as male gorillas are concerned, size matters; body
Read the full article
Related Posts
-
Podcast: Though humanity exceeds key ‘planetary boundaries’ there are many solutions
-
Captive lions kept in ‘stressful conditions’ create perfect recipe for disease, experts say
-
EPA Chief Works To Reverse Trump Era Environmental Policies
-
As Brazil’s military pulls out of the Amazon, its legacy is in question