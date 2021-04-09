European tuna boats dump fishing debris in Seychelles waters ‘with impunity’

In 2019, when Jeremy Raguain turned up for a cleanup campaign on Aldabra Atoll, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, he bagged a marine monstrosity like no other: a beached fish aggregating device, or FAD. It was a massive tangle of buoys, netting and fishing ropes weighing hundreds of kilograms. The fishing aid, like most FADs, was made of a floating raft and an underwater trail. More than 80% of the plastic garbage washed up on the Indian Ocean atoll, home to Seychelles’ iconic giant tortoises, is fishing-related, Raguain, a Seychellois marine conservationist, and his team estimated. Vessels from Spain and France have for decades exploited Seychelles’ abundant tuna stock and left waste behind in its waters. “It’s not to say that they’re the sole culprits. But they are by far the largest,” said Raguain, who co-led the cleanup effort on Aldabra. Purse seine tuna-fishing vessels release thousands of FADs into the seas every year, abandoning many of them there. When forsaken FADs drift ashore, it falls on volunteers and environmentalists like Raguain to clean up after industrial fishing fleets. He and five team members spent an entire day under the scorching Seychellois sun dismantling that one monster FAD. Jeremy Raguain, left, and Kalsey Belle, who took part in the 2019 cleaning drive on Aldabra, taking apart a beached FAD. Image Courtesy of April Burt. “Aldabra is covered in trash because there’s a massive tuna fishing industry in the region, many of which are big EU companies that are exporting all…This article was originally published on Mongabay

