Indonesia’s net-zero emissions goal not ambitious enough, activists say

JAKARTA — The Indonesian government has announced a plan that puts the country on a path toward carbon neutrality by 2070, but activists say the timeframe is too long to make a positive contribution in the fight against climate change. The "Long-term Strategy on Low Carbon and Climate Resilience 2050," which the government will submit this month to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), also maintains a heavy reliance on coal in the country's energy mix. The plan offers three scenarios for reducing emissions, the most ambitious of which will see emissions peak in 2030 before declining to net-zero by 2070, said Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar. But that's too far off, activists say, noting that China, the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitter, has committed to a net-zero emissions goal by 2060, and other major emitters such as Japan and South Korea have pledged to do likewise by 2050. "2070 is still far from hope because some countries have set tighter deadlines," said Novita Indri, an activist with Greenpeace Indonesia and previously a climate campaigner with the Indonesian Forum for the Environment (Walhi). People demanding for more climate action, such as phasing out of fossil fuel, during a climate strike in Jakarta, Indonesia, in 2019. Image by Sapariah Saturi/Mongabay Indonesia. Reduction target unchanged Novita also criticized the government for not setting a more ambitious emissions reduction target to counter increasingly dire climate change projections. The government has committed to reducing emissions by 29% from the…

