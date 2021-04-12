The world needs a food movement based on agroecology and equity (commentary)

If the inequities made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic weren’t already grotesque reminders of humanity’s failings, then the assault on our planetary boundaries is downright dangerous. It’s 2021, and four out of nine of these boundaries have been crossed. A viable response by governments and industry isn’t in sight. So as fate would have it, COVID-19 has amplified the urgency of three “game-changing” UN meetings later this year – gatherings that may, or may not, tip the balance in our favor. Glasgow’s COP26 climate conference (November) will determine how governments, the economy, and human civilization confront this existential threat. In October in Kunming, the UN’s Biodiversity Convention will decide a 10-year plan to arrest the collapse of species – every bit as perilous as the climate crisis. And in October in New York, a lesser known – but equally critical – summit will determine future food security. The climate and biodiversity conferences follow a predictable crescendo. But the call for a food summit popped out of nowhere: in a deal struck between the World Economic Forum and the UN Secretary-General’s Office only in mid-2019. When the announcement was made, a Food Systems Summit felt timely. My colleagues and I had just begun assessing food systems preparedness for the climate and biodiversity crises. Taking the long view to mid century, we called this the ‘Long Food Movement’. But while the need for a Summit was widely appreciated, the unorthodox proposal by Davos to the United Nations set alarm bells ringing. Agroforestry…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay