JPMorgan Chase expanding deforestation policies under shareholder pressure

Financial giant JPMorgan Chase has agreed to expand its policies addressing deforestation after pressure from shareholders, led by the investment group Green Century Capital Management. Green Century strategically invests in companies to push for change from within. Per SEC rules, investors who have held more than $2,000 of a company for at least one year can submit a short proposal requesting that the company take a specific action. If the recommendations are deemed reasonable according to SEC regulations, the company must add the proposal to the agenda for voting at their annual shareholders' meeting. Green Century's used this shareholder proposal strategy to request that JPMorgan Chase "issue a public report, within a reasonable time, outlining if and how it could improve efforts to reduce negative impacts and enhance positive impacts on natural ecosystems and biodiversity across its banking and investment portfolios." In response, JPMorgan Chase stated its intention to require all growers or refiners related to the palm oil sector who are its clients to confirm that they are compliant with the principle of "No Deforestation, No Peatland, No Exploitation" (NDPE). "They've confirmed that they will not do business with [palm oil] growers or refiners who do not confirm that they have an NDPE policy," Annalisa Tarizzo, a shareholder advocate at Green Century Capital Management, told Mongabay. Deforestation for oil palm in Malaysia. Photo by Rhett A. Butler. JPMorgan Chase is also expanding its current timber policy to include not only timber projects but also pulp and paper companies, requiring each…

