UK woodlands ‘at crisis point’ amid wildlife decline

A review of the state of Britain’s native woods and trees has found only 7% are in a good condition.
While woodland cover is slowly increasing, the wildlife within it is decreasing, says the Woodland Trust.
If threats to woodland aren’t tackled, the UK’s ability to tackle climate and nature crises will be “severely damaged”, the charity warns.
The Woodland Trust is among a number of groups calling for legally binding targets for the recovery of nature.
“The warning signs in this report are loud and clear,” says Abi Bunker, director of conservation and external affairs at the Woodland Trust.
“If we don’t tackle the threats facing our woods and trees, we will severely damage the UK’s ability to address the climate and nature crises.”
Woodland now covers 13% of UK land, up from 12% in 1998.
About half is made up of native tree species, such as oak, beech and ash, including centuries-old ancient woodlands. The remaining half comprises non-native trees such as conifers grown commercially for timber.
Despite the small increase in the amount of woodland cover over the past few decades, the trend for wildlife is one of steep decline, said the Woodland Trust.
“Wildlife is going down – woodland birds, woodland butterflies, woodland plants are all going in the wrong direction for woodlands as a whole,” Chris Reid, lead author of the report,