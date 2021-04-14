COP26: Delaying key climate meeting preferable to ‘messing it up’

From BBC
A former UN climate chief says that delaying the critical Glasgow meeting this year would be preferable to risking a failed conference.
There have been doubts over the wisdom of having thousands of delegates attending the event – known as COP26 – while concerns linger over Covid-19.
The UK says that a physical meeting is still the preferred option.
But Yvo de Boer, who ran UN climate talks until 2010, says that delay is preferable to “messing it up”.
COP26, or the 26th Conference of the Parties, is the key forum for countries all over the world to tackle climate change.
The meeting in Glasgow was due to take place late last year but was postponed because of the pandemic.
The UK, which is presiding over the meeting, hopes that around 200 world leaders will turn up in Scotland later this year to try and agree a number of key steps forward on dealing with rising temperatures.
But with new waves of the virus sweeping many countries, and vaccine rollouts happening at varying speeds, there are worries that the Glasgow meeting may again be in jeopardy.
There have been suggestions that Glasgow should become what’s termed a “hybrid” COP, with many of the side events taking place online and with slimmed down teams of negotiators taking part in person.
“There will be the key elements that have to