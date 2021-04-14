Despite flaws, commodity eco-labels contribute to sustainability (commentary)

In a recent report entitled “Destruction: certified” Greenpeace concluded that “certification is not a solution to deforestation, forest degradation and other ecosystem conversion”. Although Greenpeace acknowledges some positive impacts of labels, such as organic food or FSC, the overall conclusion is: “many of these certification schemes enable destructive businesses to continue as usual.” Is all hope lost for FSC, RSPO or Rainforest Alliance? Clearly, there is room for improvement for all eco-labels, which is why many embrace continuous improvement in their theories of change. And it is true that some have become seemingly complacent or unwilling to sanction members that violate rules. That is why watchdogs such as Greenpeace are so important. Forest illegally cleared for oil palm in Riau Province. Photo by Rhett A Butler However, the criticism of certification’s apparent inability to put an end to deforestation and exploitation raises three fundamental questions: 1. Are certification schemes able to stop deforestation and exploitation? Looking at palm oil, the short answer is: Perhaps. The success of an eco-label is often measured by its share of the global market. The RSPO certification scheme has a market share of 19% of global palm oil production. However, both certified production volumes and production area of RSPO certified operations seem to be leveling off. Explanations for this trend could be that palm oil producers are discouraged by the stagnating demand for certified palm oil or by the more demanding sustainability requirements of the 2018 Principles and Criteria. Contrast this with POIG, which Greenpeace…This article was originally published on Mongabay

