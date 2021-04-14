Island species and endemics will bear brunt if warming exceeds 3°C: Study

Endemic species face a greater risk of going extinct because of climate change than native or introduced species, a recent study in Biological Conservation has found. Species that are exclusive to islands could disappear from the planet altogether if the global climate warms by more than 3° Celsius (5.4° Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels. Some of the world’s most unique creatures fall into this category: lemurs from Madagascar, rare orchids from the Caribbean, the marine iguanas of the Galápagos. “Of special concern are those rich-spots that are on islands or mountains because due to geographical restrictions, these areas are usually isolated and have very limited space,” Stella Manes, first author of the paper, told Mongabay in an email. “As climate change worsens, species have less ‘ways to get out’ of threat with such limited conditions.” A marine iguana on one of the Galápagos Islands. Image by Rhett A. Butler/ Mongabay. The authors looked at 273 biodiversity hotspots worldwide to understand how sensitive flora and fauna are to climatic changes. Threats to island hotspots jumped out in the analysis. The isolation that gives rise to higher levels of endemism is also a reason that species face higher risks. Many species occupy narrow niches within such regions, making their situation even more precarious. Places like the Caribbean, the Indian Ocean islands, including Madagascar and Sri Lanka, the Philippines, and biomes like India’s Western Ghats could be bereft of all their endemic plant life in three decades, according to the analysis. In Africa, too, endemic…This article was originally published on Mongabay

