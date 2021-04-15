China ‘can save $1.6 trillion by scrapping coal’, report says

From BBC
China can save up to $1.6 trillion (£1.2 trillion) over 20 years by switching from coal power to renewables, a report says.
The authors say China must close 588 coal-fired power plants in a decade to meet climate pledges – but they insist the move will save cash.
That’s because renewables are now so much cheaper than coal.
It mirrors the situation in the US, where coal tumbled from being the cheapest major fuel to the most expensive.
China is currently running 1,058 coal plants – more than half the world’s capacity.
The authors of the report from the climate think tank, TransitionZero, say to meet its stated goal of becoming “carbon neutral” by 2060, China must take radical action now.
China has announced it’s building five new nuclear stations to supply clean power – and President Xi has announced he will join a French-German climate summit on Friday.
It’s also the world leader in wind turbines and solar panels.
But over the past year the country has strayed in a high-carbon direction, with regional governors building new power stations to stimulate economic growth.
The report warns that China’s 14th Five-year Plan risks creating “stranded assets” – that’s coal plants which get built but not used.
It’s based on satellite technology and machine learning, which are being used for the first time to determine exactly how much
