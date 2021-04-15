South Korea faces a public reckoning for financing coal plants in Indonesia

“Black particles of ash get carried in the wind all the way here,” says Nurhasanah, a resident of the coastal town of Suralaya in Indonesia’s West Java province. “If I don’t mop every day, you can see dirty footprints from ash on the floor. When they were burning coal there at the plant, my son here would get sick. He said it’s because of the ash.” Nurhasanah lives in the shadow of the oldest and largest coal-fired power plant complex in Indonesia: eight units with a combined capacity of 4,025 megawatts, making it the largest in all of Southeast Asia. In addition to health effects, some residents say the plant has damaged the area’s fisheries, traditionally a mainstay of the local economy. “What’s concerning is the fish here,” says Heri, a 49-year-old fisherman from Suralaya who recently took a part-time job as a goat herder. “After unloading coal from the barge, the mixture of seawater and coal dust is thrown back at sea, and that’s what makes fish die.” Despite these local grievances, the Indonesian government plans to make the Suralaya coal-fired power plant complex even bigger, under a $3.5 billion project sponsored mainly by South Korean public financing agencies. Drawings of Suralaya Power Plant adorn the wall of a kindergarten in a residential area near the Suralaya Power Plant in Cilegon, Banten, Indonesia. Image by Eka Nickmatulhuda. The growth of a mega facility The planned Jawa 9 & 10 coal-fired power plants will add an additional 2,000 MW of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

