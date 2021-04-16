Cattle-driven clearing continues in Brazil’s Triunfo do Xingu protected area

Forest loss in Brazil’s lush Triunfo do Xingu Environmental Protection Area marches on, driven largely by a hunger for beef, emboldened land grabbers, and a lack of law enforcement. Triunfo do Xingu lies in the ecologically rich Xingu Basin in the Brazilian Amazon and spans some ​​1.7 million hectares (4.2 million acres) — an area more than half the size of Belgium. The area came into federal protected status in 2006. Within its bounds, landowners are required to keep 80% of forests intact. The protected area was created not only to preserve the flora and fauna within, but also to serve as a protective buffer for vulnerable surrounding areas, such as the Apyterewa Indigenous Territory and the Terra do Meio Ecological Station Satellite data from the University of Maryland show much of Triunfo do Xingu has been cleared since 2001. However, despite its protected status, the area has been heavily deforested, losing 476,000 hectares (1.18 million acres) of humid primary forest between 2006 and 2020, according to satellite data from the University of Maryland (UMD), a 32% decrease in total forest cover. 2020 saw the highest amount of forest loss since the creation of the protected area, nearly 70,000 hectares (173,000 acres) — an area nearly the size of New York City. Preliminary satellite data collated by the Global Land Analysis and Discovery at UMD show clearing of Triunfo do Xingu’s forests has continued into 2021, with “unusually high” levels of deforestation detected the week of March 15. “Unusually high” levels of tree cover…This article was originally published on Mongabay

