Indigenous peoples are being shortchanged as forest guardians: Report

Indigenous peoples and local communities (IPLCs) play an important role in preserving the environment and ecosystems worldwide, especially forests in tropical countries, but don't receive enough funding to carry out this work successfully, research shows. IPLCs in tropical forest countries are also receiving less in the way of financial resources from the OECD group of industrialized countries. In fact, over the past decade, financing for forest tenure and management for IPLCs has fallen far short of the estimated need: only 3% of the total needed to carry out large-scale reforms in 24 countries. These are just some of the conclusions of a recent report by Rainforest Foundation Norway on funding for Indigenous peoples and local communities to secure tenure rights and manage forests in tropical countries. The report puts the average disbursements from the OECD for forest tenure and management to IPLCs at $270 million per year between 2011 and 2020. That's less than 1% of their official development assistance (ODA) to these same recipient countries for mitigation and adaptation to climate change in the same period. Video recorded by an Indigenous patrol in January 2019 in Brazil documents a tense discussion with grileiros, or land grabbers. Image by Divulgação Kanindé. It's also less than conservation NGO WWF's annual program expenses, which amounted to $288 million in 2020, according to the report, which was based on research carried out by forest consultancy Indufor North America.

