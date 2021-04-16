Peru to establish rainforest reserve for isolated Indigenous peoples

After nearly twenty years of discussion, the Peruvian government has moved to establish a new Indigenous reserve for “uncontacted peoples” deep in the Amazon rainforest. Yavarí Tapiche Indigenous Reserve, which covers 1.1 million hectares (2.7 million acres) in the department of Loreto on the Peru-Brazil border, is home to Matsés, Remo, and Marubo peoples, as well as other groups that have yet to be identified. Yavarí Tapiche will be established under Peru’s law governing territories for peoples in isolation and initial contact (PIACI). These peoples, sometimes popularly known as “uncontacted tribes”, have little or no contact with the outside world and live in some of the world’s most biologically diverse landscapes, including remote parts of the Amazon Basin. Under its PIACI law, Peru has defined ten territories for isolated peoples, of which four — including Yavarí Tapiche — have been categorized as an Indigenous reserve by the state. Two others were categorized as territorial reserves before the Piaci Law was approved and must be adapted, while four others are still waiting for the formal creation process to advance. An Indigenous settlement. Photo: Ministry of Culture Yavarí Tapiche has been officially categorized as the first PIACI reserve in Loreto, but its protection plan still must be approved by the Ministry of Culture within 60 days. This process involves resolving overlapping extractive concessions within the reserve, which means deadlines could slip according to Angela Arriola, a specialist in policies for Indigenous peoples and Piaci and external advisor to the Inter-ethnic Association for…This article was originally published on Mongabay

