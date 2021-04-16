‘Whitest ever’ paint reflects 98% of sunlight

From BBC
Scientists in the US have developed a paint significantly “whiter than the whitest paint currently available”.
Tests carried out by researchers at Purdue University on their “ultra-white” paint showed it reflected more than 98% of sunlight.
That suggests, the scientists say, that it could help save energy and fight climate change.
Painting “cool roofs” white is an energy-saving approach already being rolled out in some major cities.
Commercially available white paints reflect between 80% and 90% of sunlight, according to lead researcher Prof Xiulin Ruan from Purdue, in West Lafayette, Indiana. “It’s a big deal, because every 1% of reflectance you get translates to 10 watts per metre squared less heat from the Sun,” he explained.
“So if you were to use our paint to cover a roof area of about 1,000 sq ft (93 sq m), we estimate you could get a cooling power of 10 kilowatts. That’s more powerful than the central air conditioners used by most houses,” he said.
“Cool” white roofs are seen as an easy, urban climate solution.
In the US, New York has recently coated more than 10 million sq ft of rooftops white. The state of California has already updated building codes to promote cool roofs. .
Their benefits are still being investigated, but studies have shown they can reduce energy demands and create lower ambient temperatures. That has the added benefit of reducing the amount of water used for irrigation in cities.
