Climate change: Future-proofing coffee in a warming world

Scientists say a “forgotten” coffee plant that can grow in warmer conditions could help future-proof the drink against climate change.
They predict we could soon be sipping Coffea stenophylla, a rare wild coffee that tastes like high-quality Arabica coffee, but grows in warmer conditions.
As temperatures rise, good coffee will become increasingly difficult to grow.
Studies suggest that by 2050, about half of land used for high-quality coffee will be unproductive.
To find a wild coffee that tastes great and is heat and drought tolerant is “the holy grail of coffee breeding”, said Dr Aaron Davis, head of coffee research at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.
“Being somebody who’s tasted a lot of wild coffees they’re not great, they don’t taste like Arabica so our expectations were pretty low,” he told BBC News.
“And we were completely blown away by the fact that this coffee tasted amazing. It has these other attributes related to its climate tolerance: it will grow and crop under much warmer conditions than Arabica coffee.”
Coffea stenophylla is a wild coffee species from West Africa which, until recently, was thought to be extinct outside Ivory Coast.
The plant was recently re-discovered growing wild in Sierra Leone, where it was historically grown as a coffee crop about a century ago.
A small sample of coffee beans from Sierra Leone and Ivory Coast were roasted and made into coffee, which was then tasted by a panel of coffee