Deploying art to care for nature: Q&A with Tom Eddington

Talk to an environmental NGO and they’ll more than likely tell you there’s not enough philanthropic dollars going toward environmental causes. According to Forbes, The Nature Conservancy is the sole environmental NGO in the U.S. to crack top 50 in terms of budget size, making it the only environmental organization in the United States with a budget of more than $1 billion. At the opposite end of the spectrum, there exist seemingly countless small NGOs spread around the world’s most biologically significant places doing critical work, and they may lack access to funding sources. Scant resources and tight budgets compound the problem and scale of environmental degradation impacting us daily, contributing to inaction or feet dragging at this critical juncture. While headway can be made in government and in the private sector, through trade agreements, protected spaces, sustainability commitments, emission standards and other meaningful environmental protections, many everyday people may be unaware of how to meaningfully chip in. Most of us, though, are in a position to do something. And some of us may even be in the privileged position to donate money, helping to tip the scales in environmental philanthropy to a level that corresponds to the seriousness of the threats we face. Tom Eddington is among those who don’t have a formal background working in conservation, but is energized to do his part. A business adviser and executive coach by trade with a diverse network, he has recently thrown his hat in the ring to raise funds for…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay